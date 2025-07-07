ADVERTISEMENT

World

A father who died saving his family, children at summer camp, a loving grandmother: The faces of the Texas flooding tragedy

By CNN

Published

A photo of Julian Ryan (Image via GoFundMe/Joseph and Jennifer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.