ADVERTISEMENT

World

A Colombian senator shot in June falls back into critical condition after hemorrhaging

By The Associated Press

Published

A leaflet showing Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay sits on a Colombian national flag draped over his seat in the congressional chamber in Bogota, Colombia, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.