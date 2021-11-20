An Arizona man has been found guilty by a jury of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Justice Department announced Friday.

According to federal prosecutors, Steven Arthur Martis, 77, of Bullhead City, Arizona, called the California Democrat's office on January 17, 2021, and left two voicemails, one indicating, "I'm coming to kill you," and a second claiming "you're dead."

CNN has reached out to the public defender representing Martis for comment on the conviction.

The two threatening voicemails received by Pelosi's office occurred after the FBI had already warned Martis following similar previous calls, the DOJ statement said.

"This case is an important reminder that, although the First Amendment protects our right to free speech, which is one of our most precious individual rights, the United States Attorney's Office takes threats to kill or harm another individual through a phone call or other form of interstate communication very seriously," said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick.

Martis is set to be sentenced in January 2022, according to the DOJ.