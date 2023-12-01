AP Exclusive: America's Black attorneys general discuss race, politics and the justice system
The American legal system is facing a crisis of trust in communities around the country, with people of all races and across the political spectrum.
For many, recent protests against police brutality called attention to longstanding discrepancies in the administration of justice. For others, criticism of perceived conflicts of interest in the judiciary, as well as aspersions cast by former President Donald Trump and others on the independence of judges and law enforcement, have further damaged faith in the rule of law among broad swaths of the public.
Yet many Black attorneys understood the disparate impact the legal system can have on different communities long before the 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. Many pursued legal careers and entered that same system to improve it, with some rising to one of its most influential roles, the top enforcement official: attorney general.
There is a record number of Black attorneys general, seven in total, serving today. Two Black attorneys, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, have served as U.S. attorney general. And the vice president, Kamala Harris, was the first Black woman elected attorney general.
In that same moment of increased representation, the U.S. is gripped by intense debates regarding justice, race and democracy. Black prosecutors have emerged as central figures litigating those issues, highlighting the achievements and limits of Black communal efforts to reform the justice system.
The Associated Press spoke with six sitting Black attorneys general about their views on racial equity, public safety, police accountability and protecting democratic institutions. While their worldviews and strategies sometimes clash, the group felt united in a mission to better a system they all agreed too often failed the people it's meant to serve.
A spokesperson for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
All interviewed attorneys general are Democrats. Each attorney general discussed how their backgrounds informed their approach to the law.
"I loved math, and I thought I was going to become an accountant. Clearly, that went a different direction as life happened," said Andrea Campbell, the attorney general of Massachusetts. She soon began a career providing legal aid in her community because "most of my childhood was entangled with the criminal legal system."
Anthony Brown and Kwame Raoul learned from their fathers, who were both physicians and Caribbean immigrants. Raoul, now the attorney general of Illinois, said he learned "to never forget where you came from and never forget the struggles that others go through."
Brown's father drew satisfaction from knowing that he made a difference in people's lives and taught him the importance of public service. "I saw that every day as a kid growing up," said Brown, a retired army colonel now serving as attorney general of Maryland.
Letitia James, the New York attorney general, said she came from "humble beginnings" and was "shaped by those who know struggle, pain, loss, but also perseverance." Aaron Ford, the attorney general of Nevada, attributed his achievements "because the government helped in a time of need to get to my next level."
And Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, was raised on stories of his grandparents organizing Black voters in Louisiana at the height of Jim Crow, when they endured bomb threats and a burned cross at their home.
"That's who raised me. Because of that, I have a sensitivity to people who are being punished for trying to do the right thing. And that's what we dedicate our work to. And there's a lot more to it," Ellison said.
ON REDUCING DISPARITIES IN THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM
The American criminal justice system is plagued with well-documented inequality and racial disparities at every level. And while an outsized portion of defendants are people of color, prosecutors are mostly white. Many Black prosecutors entered the legal profession to bring the perspective of communities most impacted by the system into its decision-making processes.
"If we are in these roles, I think people expect, and rightfully so, that we will take on criminal legal reform, that we will take out bias that exists in criminal or civil prosecutions, that we will focus on communities of color and do it in such a way that recognizes those communities are often overpoliced and under-protected," Campbell said.
Efforts at reforming the justice system have been mixed. The disparity between Black and white rates of incarceration dropped by 40% between 2000 and 2020, according to a September 2022 report by the Council on Criminal Justice. But while the number of people incarcerated overall across that period slightly fell, policing and sentencing policies vary by state, leading to divergent realities across regions.
Brown has made reducing Maryland's high rate of Black male incarceration his "number one strategy priority." Maryland has the highest percentage of Black people incarcerated of any state, though Southeastern states like Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have higher total populations.
He created a civil rights division in his office and obtained greater powers from Maryland's general assembly to prosecute police-involved killings and bring such cases under civil rights law.
Both Brown and Campbell said that such reform efforts were in pursuit of both improving equity and law enforcement.
Better prison conditions and fairer justice systems, Campbell argued, reduce issues like recidivism and promote trust in the justice system overall.
"You can have accountability while also improving the conditions of confinement," Campbell said.
ON ADDRESSING POLICE MISCONDUCT
For Ellison, improving outcomes in the legal system can't happen without ensuring fair and equitable policing across communities.
"We want the system of justice to work for defendants and for victims both. And there's no reason it shouldn't," Ellison said. He believes involvement from attorneys general is "probably" needed "in order for it to happen."
Ellison, who successfully prosecuted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder, doesn't believe such a high-profile case of accountability for police misconduct, by itself, signaled a meaningful shift in police relations with underserved communities.
"One of my big worries after the Floyd case is that now people get to say, `Well, you know, we convicted that guy. Move on,"' Ellison said.
Ellison reflected on how his experience as a Black man informed Chauvin's prosecution. "I knew right off that, based on my life experience, they're probably going to smear (Floyd)," Ellison said, referencing the various tropes he had expected the defense to use. "If I hadn't walked the life that I walk, I'm not sure I would have been able to see that coming."
He also noted that no federal policing legislation had been passed since the national protests in the wake of Floyd's murder. That didn't mean progress had not been made in Ellison's eyes, who pointed to various states and local reforms, including in Minnesota, which have enacted higher standards on police training, reforms on practices like no-knock warrants and instituted chokehold bans.
Such changes were often facilitated by Black lawmakers and law enforcement officials. Raoul recalled working on police reform measures with Republican legislators, several of whom were former law enforcement officers.
"Being a Black man in a position of power during that particular time gave me a voice where I was able to get unanimity," Ford said.
Campbell doesn't see public safety and racial justice as mutually exclusive.
"You can absolutely make sure that we are giving law enforcement every tool they need, every resource they need to do their jobs effectively, while at the same time taking on the misappropriation of funds, police misconduct, police brutality. All of that can happen at once," she said.
ON PROTECTING DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW
On issues such as voting rights and election interference, Black prosecutors have also drawn national attention for litigating cases examining potential election fraud and voter disenfranchisement.
"I took an oath of office when I got elected to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and of the state of Nevada," Ford said. "And I didn't know that literally meant we'd be protecting democracy in the sense that folks would be pushing back on the legitimacy of our elections and undermining our democracy."
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, his office litigated six lawsuits against Donald Trump's presidential campaign and allied groups, which argued without evidence that widespread voter fraud had corrupted Nevada's elections.
In November, Ford's office opened an investigation into the slate of electors Nevada Republicans drafted that falsely certified Trump had won the state's votes in the Electoral College. The lawsuit is the latest in a string of efforts by prosecutors at all levels of government to pursue potential criminal wrongdoing by Trump and his allies in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Two Black prosecutors, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York, are prosecuting cases on related issues, as is a special counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice. The efforts have not come without criticism. Trump has lambasted James, Bragg and Willis with language often evoking racist and stereotypical tropes, such as using terms like "animal" and "rabid" to describe Black district attorneys.
James, who has sued Trump in a civil fraud case in which she argues the real estate mogul misrepresented the values of his New York properties for tax purposes, said Trump tends to use his multiple legal entanglements "as a microphone" to sow more distrust for governmental institutions.
"He unfortunately plays upon individuals' fears and lack of hope and their dissolution in how the system has failed them. That's why he's garnered so much support," James said of Trump.
"He claims he wants to make America great again, but the reality is that America is already exceptional," James said. "It's unfortunate that we are so polarized because of the insecurities of one man."
ON PUBLIC SAFETY AND COMMUNITY NEEDS
Public safety, the cost of living and other material needs are top of mind for most Americans since the coronavirus pandemic caused a spike in crime and economic anxiety. Attorneys general have broad mandates in administering resources, meaning they often can be nimbler in responding to pressing challenges than legislators.
"You don't solve crimes unless you have communities that trust that they can go to law enforcement," said Raoul, the Illinois attorney general. "And people don't trust that they can go to law enforcement if they think that law enforcement is engaging in unconstitutional policing."
Ellison and James both said a top priority was housing. "We've sued a lot of bad landlords," Ellison said. James said she was focused on real estate investors buying large amounts of working- and middle-class housing across her state, as well as cracking down on deed theft and rental discrimination in New York City.
Ellison has also established a wage theft unit in his office, which he says was informed by the experience of Black Americans.
The prosecutors learn from each other's crime-fighting techniques but aren't uniform in their strategies. Ford said he "can't just do a cut and paste job" for constituencies as diverse as his. But Raoul, for instance, has spearheaded a crackdown on retail store theft in Illinois that Brown has begun to emulate in Maryland.
"We do have significant authority to do a lot at once," Campbell said. "Divisiveness" at the federal level has prompted many people to turn to local and state officials for action, she said.
On increasing Black representation among prosecutors
Even as the number of high-profile black attorneys in the legal system has risen, many Black lawmakers, district attorneys, attorneys general, and judges are often still a barrier breaker in their communities and, in some cases, the country. While the interviewed officials say they stay in touch with all their peers, they also lean on their fellow Black attorneys general in unique ways.
"Keith Ellison and I served together in Congress. He was an inspiration to me when I was making the decision to move from Congress to the attorney general," Brown said. The group is in frequent communication through texts, calls and even joint travel domestically and abroad as they build working and personal relationships with each other.
"We have a little group and we're in regular communication. We boost each other up. We stick with each other and celebrate each other a lot," Ellison said.
The group views that collaboration as increasingly necessary due to a rising amount of litigation specifically aimed at issues of great interest to Black communities, several attorneys general said.
"There's an assault going on, an intentional assault against opportunities for the Black community at large and on diversity and inclusion," Raoul said.
Raoul cited lawsuits against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in areas ranging from higher education, contracting and employment opportunities as evidence of a "coordinated, well-funded assault on opportunity," he said.
"We cannot be found asleep at the wheel."
The group also uses their growing size and shared perspective as Black Americans to influence other attorneys general across the country.
"We know that we collectively force a conversation in the (attorney general) community at large simply by us being there," Raoul said. "That's not to say we don't debate with each other, and that's healthy as well. But we force a conversation that needs to be had."
James dismissed her barrier-breaking accolades as "nothing more than historical footnote."
"All that history means nothing to me nor to anyone else. People only look for results," James said. "Every day I wake up and make sure that I still have this fire in my belly for justice. Sweet, sweet justice."
Being the first, James said, "doesn't do anything to feed my soul."
For most Black attorneys general, the work is ongoing.
"If we've made a change, it's been incremental. I think it would be a little presumptuous of us to think we've changed the system," Ellison said. "We might be changing the system. Hopefully, we are."
--------
Matt Brown is a member of the AP's Race and Ethnicity team.
The Associated Press's coverage of race and democracy receives support from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Canada
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
-
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
-
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
-
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
-
Madagascar's top court ratifies president's reelection in vote boycotted by opposition
Madagascar's top court on Friday ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month's election, giving him a third term as leader following a boycott of the vote by opposition candidates.
-
11 civilians are killed in an attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province
Eleven people were killed in an attack by a group armed with explosives and guns in eastern Iraq, security officials said Friday.
-
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Israel's war with Hamas erupted again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired.
-
The resumption of the Israel-Hamas war casts long shadow over Dubai's COP28 climate talks
As world leaders gathered for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the collapse of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war Friday plunged the conflict back into open combat and cast a long shadow over the talks.
Politics
-
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
-
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
-
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
Health
-
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Sci-Tech
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
-
Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT
City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation's first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence -- even if they didn't know it at the time.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Maestro' is a stylish, passionate movie with enough depth to both warm and break your heart
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Maestro,' 'May December,' 'Saltburn' and 'Silent Night.'
-
'Angel' Shane MacGowan remembered by friend Finny McConnell of The Mahones
Finny McConnell, frontman for Canadian band The Mahones, remembered many occasions spent drinking into the mornings with his close friend and fellow Irish punk Shane MacGowan as he prepared to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter in London.
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
Business
-
Can Canadian downtowns find new purpose in a post-office era?
The experiences in Ontario's cities are echoed across Canada, as downtowns grapple with high vacancy rates, the post-pandemic work culture and the prospect that crowds of office workers may never return in full.
-
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
-
Some OPEC+ members will cut the oil that they send to the world to try to boost prices
The OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia made another big swipe at propping up lagging crude prices Thursday, expanding some output cuts into next year and bringing up-and-coming oil supplier Brazil into the fold.
Lifestyle
-
Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts
Donations are pouring in at a beloved Christmas charity after smoke damage from a fire stymied plans for the delivery of wrapped gifts for thousands of children in western Michigan.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
Sports
-
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns self in on felony domestic violence charge
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.
-
No fan of the spotlight, Christine Sinclair tries to make the best of retirement attention
As the clock counts down on Christine Sinclair's international career, her teammates and coach say their intensely private captain is trying to make the best of being squarely in the spotlight.
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
-
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.