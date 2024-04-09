Ancient sea turtle housed at Boston aquarium for more than 50 years passes another physical

Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Apparently, it's pretty easy being green after all.
That was the takeaway from Tuesday's physical examination of Myrtle, an ancient green sea turtle that has delighted visitors to the New England Aquarium in Boston for more than 50 years.
Veterinarians performed Myrtle's checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain. Watching the humungous turtle elevated from the tank in a way that resembled the way a piano is lifted outside a building provided some of the aquarium patrons with an unexpected thrill.
Myrtle is thought to be up to 95 years old, which would place her just beyond the upper boundaries of the species' longevity. But the big turtle is "in robust condition" despite her advanced age, said Mike O'Neill, manager of the ocean tank.
There's every reason to believe Myrtle will stick around for years to come, O'Neill said.
"She is iconic," O'Neill said. "One of the really special things we see is parents with their kids who say, 'This is Myrtle, she has been here since when I was a kid.' She has this multigenerational impact, which is really special."
Giving the massive sea turtle a physical exam is no small feat, and it happens about twice per year. First, a team of divers shepherded Myrtle into the underwater crate, which was lifted from the water by a winch. The process took place during open hours at the aquarium, and dozens of onlookers watched as Myrtle was brought to a deck for the exam.
Next, a team of veterinarians, vet techs and aquarists worked together to draw blood from Myrtle, check her flippers for range of motion and make sure her eyes, mouth and nose were in working order. Aquarium staff assured curious children that the turtle was in no danger -- and that the veterinarians were trained professionals safe from her powerful jaws.
Myrtle, a green sea turtle, swims past New England Aquarium divers preparing to get into and extract the creature from the Giant Ocean Tank exhibit for a medical examination in Boston, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Myrtle, who's around 90 years old and weighs almost a quarter of a ton, underwent a medical examination that included blood draws as well as eye, mouth and a physical examination to ensure the creature remains in good health. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Myrtle then received an ultrasound, her weight was taken, and she returned to the ocean tank, O'Neill said. The turtle was back in the ocean tank munching on lettuce and cabbage by late morning on Tuesday.
Myrtle has been visited by about 50 million people over the decades and has gotten used to humans in that time. The aquarium's website boasts that Myrtle, who arrived from another aquarium in 1970, "loves having her shell scratched."
Green sea turtles are the second-largest species of sea turtle, and they live in tropical and subtropical oceans around the world. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists them as endangered and decreasing in population.
Myrtle shares space with a pair of loggerhead sea turtles named Carolina and Retread who are about half her age and size. The aquatic roommates also received physicals on Tuesday and are "also both doing great," O'Neill said.
The first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday as a Michigan judge lamented missed opportunities that could have prevented their teenage son from possessing a gun and killing four students in 2021.
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford received a reminder of his old family slogan on Tuesday after it was revealed that 48 staff within his office were on the sunshine list.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says two things stood in the way of the expected one million people gathering in the city to watch the eclipse Monday: bad weather and a state of emergency declared by the region.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas.
Amanda Knox faces another trial for slander this week in Italy in a case that could remove the last legal stain against her, eight years after Italy's highest court threw out her conviction for the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate.
Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay US$600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement for a fiery February 2023 train derailment in Ohio, but residents worry the money not only won’t go far enough to cover future health needs that could be tremendous but also won't amount to much once divvied up.
Britain will not halt arms sales to Israel by British companies having reviewed thelatest legal advice on the matter, Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
The U.S. State Department has greenlighted an emergency US$138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv's Hawk missile systems.
Staff from the Prime Minister's Office are speaking today at the public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections. The testimony comes a day after the inquiry saw a briefing document prepared for the PMO stating China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Canada's dental associations, which say some of their members are reluctant to participate in the national dental care plan, are in fact just negotiating with Ottawa over the program, says federal Health Minister Mark Holland.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards along with Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter.
Restaurants on the eclipse's path of totality saw a jump in sales on Monday as people flocked to find the best spots to see the celestial event, according to sales data from payments technology company Square.
Microsoft said on Tuesday it would invest US$2.9 billion over two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, the latest in a series of overseas expansions by large tech firms to support the development of artificial intelligence.
Canada's two largest mobile carriers say bolstered capacity measures helped their networks handle the extra wireless traffic in hot spot regions where tens of thousands of people gathered to take in Monday's total solar eclipse.
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
The city's five most expensive residential homes for sale this month.
This week's Champions League games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat, the governing body of European soccer said Tuesday.
The race for top spot in the Pacific Division could come down to the final day of the NHL season. But it could be impacted by an injury to the league's reigning most valuable player.
Even though the Vancouver Canucks sit atop the Pacific Division standings, they've struggled to beat playoff-bound teams in recent weeks, but that changed on Monday.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
Abbotsford police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an erratic driver was spotted travelling dangerously on Highway 1 and in multiple cities over the weekend.
Two men from Williams Lake, B.C., are each facing three-year hunting bans and fines of $3,450 after pleading guilty to multiple hunting offences stemming back to 2022.
A new animal triage centre has been set up in Prince George to support an historic rescue operation by the BC SPCA.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orleans Mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
An east Ottawa business says it believes it knows who punctured dozens of dump truck tires in January but is frustrated that, months later, whoever is responsible remains at large.
What can you do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the eclipse has passed? You can hold onto them as a keepsake of the event, but several organizations are also collecting them so that they can be donated to others for a future eclipse.
A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment building on Montreal's South Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.
This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries.
Oliver School has a new name, the Edmonton Public School board announced on Tuesday.
Alberta's child and youth advocate is pointing to two trends among recent deaths of young people in the province's care: the majority were Indigenous and drug poisoning was a frequent cause of death.
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
The mayor of a Manitoba community is saddened by the loss of a historic theatre to an apparent arson overnight.
Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.
The 2024 class of the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame will see seven new inductees.
Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.
A local group is continuing their work to find permanent housing for a senior who had been living in his truck with his two dogs for two-and-a-half years.
Waterloo regional councillors are directing staff to develop a funding and advocacy strategy based on a plan that aims to end chronic homelessness by 2030.
Two women were injured in motor vehicle collision on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North Tuesday morning.
With most of the snow melted and spring officially here, the City of Saskatoon has deployed its street sweepers to tackle the accumulated dirt and debris left behind on busy roads.
A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
The defence in a triple murder trial in Sudbury accused a witness of setting the deadly fire on his own accord in hopes of being rewarded with fentanyl.
An impassioned plea from the chair of the London, Ont. Council of Imams to convicted killer Nathaniel Veltman.
Public outrage over an online video that appears to show the abuse of a pet cat is mounting. Animal advocacy groups are now weighing in as London police step in.
Some residents of a south London, Ont. neighbourhood say their concerns have not been allayed after meeting face-to-face with a developer and city officials about the possibility of a homeless hub moving into their area.
Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.
Police in Penetanguishene are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a daytime theft from a car.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
A member of council is responding to a $1.5-million lawsuit filed by a former engineer against the City of Windsor.
Windsor police are hoping to identify five suspects following a report of possible gunshots from a vehicle in east Windsor.
Martha Pieterson-Bondy feels something needs to be done at the corner of Front Road and Martin Lane in LaSalle. 'It's time for a traffic solution here,' she said.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
