Bell files injunction seeking to block Rogers from broadcasting Warner Bros. content

Toronto -

Bell Media is seeking an injunction to block Rogers Communications Inc. from broadcasting Warner Bros. Discovery content on its television channels for two years when it is set to take over the Canadian rights to that programming next January.

In a court application filed June 19, the BCE Inc. subsidiary says a licensing deal announced nine days earlier between Warner Bros. and Rogers breached non-competition provisions.

The company also alleges Rogers "induced" Warner Bros. to breach its non-competition obligations to Bell Media, which has delivered certain Discovery programming in Canada for 30 years.

Last month, Rogers announced it had signed multi-year deals with Warner Bros. Discovery, along with NBCUniversal, for their popular lifestyle and entertainment brands in Canada.

That comprises television channels to which Bell previously owned the Canadian programming rights, such as Discovery Channel Canada, Discovery Velocity, Discovery Science and Animal Planet, as well as others licensed to Corus Entertainment Inc. including HGTV and The Food Network.

In a statement, Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says Bell’s claims "are without merit and we will fight to make sure Canadians can continue watching the programs they know and love."

CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.