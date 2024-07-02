Klay Thompson reportedly agrees to deal with the Dallas Mavericks, marking an end to Golden State Warriors dynasty

Free agent Klay Thompson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, US$50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks after confirming his departure from the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed sources.

The move brings Thompson’s 13-year tenure with the Warriors to an end, during which he was part of one of the sport’s most dominant dynasties.

The 34-year-old will head to Dallas to link up with All-Stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who are fresh off leading the team to the NBA Finals, where they were defeated in five games by the Boston Celtics.

Thompson’s deal is part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Warriors and Mavericks, which will see Dallas send two second-round draft picks to Golden State, per Charania.

CNN has reached out to the Mavericks for comment and confirmation of the reports.

The Warriors confirmed Thompson’s departure on Monday in a statement, thanking him for his contributions.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four NBA Championships, six trips to the NBA Finals, five NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records,” the franchise wrote.

“His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty – himself included.”

Thompson was drafted 11th overall by Golden State in 2011. Over the next decade, he established a reputation as an elite two-way player and one of the best three-point shooters in the game, forming part of the sharpshooting “Splash Brothers” duo alongside backcourt partner Steph Curry.

Former defensive player of year Draymond Green completed a fearsome trio, with the Warriors winning the NBA championship in 2015. After losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals following the league’s best ever regular season record in 2016, they were joined by former MVP Kevin Durant for the 2016/17 season, winning two more titles over the next two campaigns.

Thompson suffered two major injury setbacks in recent years. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Golden State’s loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, missing the entirety of the following season as a result.

He was expected to return for the 2020/21 campaign but suffered an Achilles injury before the season got underway and was again sidelined for the entire year.

He eventually made his return in January 2022, going on to win his fourth championship that season.

A fractious final season with the Warriors where the team missed the playoffs entirely and Thompson’s role waning led to his previously unthinkable departure becoming increasingly likely, per Wojnarowski.

Thompson was benched last season for the first time since his rookie year and averaged 17.9 points per game, his lowest since 2013.