    • Demiral's double helps Turkey beat Austria 2-1 to set up Euro 2024 quarterfinal vs. the Netherlands

    Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    LEIPZIG, Germany -

    Merih Demiral scored twice to send Turkey into the European Championship quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday.

    Demiral opened the scoring after less than a minute and netted again in the second half to set up a clash against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

    Tuesday's game got off to a ferocious start. Both teams had chances inside the first 30 seconds and Demiral scored inside the first minute after the Austrian defence failed to deal with a corner.

    UEFA clocked the goal at 57 seconds, making it the second-fastest ever at the Euros. Albania scored after 23 seconds against Italy in the group stage.

    Arda Guler delivered a perfect corner for Demiral to head in his second goal in the 59th.

    Michael Gregoritsch was left free at the back post for Austria's response after another corner in the 66th but neither team could add any more despite a flurry of chances in the rain.

    The Netherlands earlier defeated Romania 3-0 to progress.

