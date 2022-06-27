Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting truck, injuries reported

Several cars on an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon, Missouri, on Monday after hitting a dump truck at a crossing and there are early reports of injuries among the approximately 243 passengers on board, Amtrak said in a statement.

The train hit the vehicle at a public crossing at 1:42 p.m. as it was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, Amtrak said.

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available," it said.

The derailment comes after an Amtrak passenger train in September derailed in north central Montana, killing three people.

