    • Allegations against India official linked to plot to kill Sikh separatist on U.S. soil are serious: White House

    National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    The U.S. takes very seriously the allegations against an Indian government official who is accused of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

    Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Nikhil Gupta, 52, worked with the Indian government employee, whose responsibilities included security and intelligence, on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

    (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw)

         

