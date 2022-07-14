Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of his wife and younger son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago.
Murdaugh is already jailed and faces dozens of criminal charges that have piled up in the months since his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed. But until now he had not been charged in connection with his wife and son's deaths.
The indictments handed up by a grand jury in Colleton County, where the shootings happened, contend Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They include no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. More details may be released in a bond hearing, which has not been scheduled.
Murdaugh, 54, has repeatedly denied any role in the deaths, saying he was visiting his mother and ailing father and discovered his son and wife slain when he returned to their estate.
"Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world," Murdaugh defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian said in a statement.
Murdaugh also was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Murdaugh's family has dominated the legal scene in tiny, neighboring Hampton County for nearly a century. Murdaugh's father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area's elected prosecutors for 87 years straight.
Murdaugh once worked for the century-old, family-founded law firm, which said in September that he was stealing money.
Throughout the investigation, state police have released few details about the case, and Thursday's indictments were no exception. A joint statement from State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and state Attorney General Alan Wilson said they wouldn't comment on specific evidence because the investigation remains active and a court case is pending.
"Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not. At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation," Keel said in the statement.
Murdaugh's lawyers said "it was very clear from day one" that law enforcement was focusing on Murdaugh and no one else. They said they want his trial held in the next three months,
"We know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them," the defense attorneys said.
If convicted of murder, Murdaugh would face 30 years to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors could also choose to seek the death penalty under state law because more than one person was killed.
The June 2021 deaths prompted authorities to look into all corners of Murdaugh's life. At least a half-dozen investigations resulted in charges that he stole US$8.5 million from people who hired him and that he lied to police by saying he was shot by a stranger on a roadside when, officials say, he actually asked a friend to kill him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy just days after the family firm determined he was stealing money.
State police said information they gathered in the Murdaugh investigations also led them to review what was initially reported as the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith in Hampton County in July 2015, although they didn't provide more details.
Agents also exhumed the body of the Murdaugh's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who the family said died in the hospital several days after a fall in 2018. Prosecutors said Murdaugh got his home insurers to pay more than $4 million in wrongful-death claims in Satterfield's case by saying he was negotiating for her family but didn't give them any of the money.
In June, Murdaugh was indicted in what prosecutors said was an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring that also involved that same friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide.
Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that his friend cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to the indictments unsealed last month.
The South Carolina Supreme Court disbarred Murdaugh on Tuesday, confirming the inevitable after Murdaugh's attorneys declined to contest arguments at a June disbarment hearing.
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot several times between 9 and 9:30 p.m. the night of June 7, 2021, outside their home on the family's land near Islandton, authorities said. Their bodies were found near dog kennels, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.
At the time, authorities reported that Alex Murdaugh discovered the bodies and called 911. Murdaugh sounded deeply upset and agitated on the call, immediately identifying himself and telling the operator his "wife and child have been shot" on his property.
"I've been up to it now. It's bad," Murdaugh said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
Canadian dollar falls to a 20-month low after supersized interest rate hike
The loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
Bill Gates gives US$20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'
Bill Gates, concerned about the 'significant suffering' caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate US$20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending.
Canada
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Quebec church abuse victims ask Pope for 'swift justice' ahead of visit
Quebec victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members are calling on Pope Francis to provide "swift justice."
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
World
-
Another contender ousted from race to replace U.K. PM Johnson
Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt.
-
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.
-
U.S. tourist who fell into crater of Mount Vesuvius rescued
An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano's crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.
-
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride
A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster ride came off the rails.
-
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of his wife and younger son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago.
-
Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy
A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month.
Politics
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the US$10 million judgment awarded against her in favour of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported subscription
Netflix said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.
Business
-
IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive US$6B bailout
The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a US$6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year.
-
Major crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy
U.S. crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in New York, becoming the latest victim in the cryptocurrency sector of a dramatic plunge in token prices.
-
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to make speech following rate hike
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at a webinar hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Average rent in Manhattan jumps to a record US$5,000 a month
Rent continued to skyrocket to new record highs in Manhattan last month.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
-
Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby
Devlin DeFrancesco is used to going fast, but on Thursday morning, the professional IndyCar driver slowed things down to catch up with the doctors at a Toronto hospital who saved his life as a baby.
-
British Open: A guide to the championship at St. Andrews
Here's a brief look at the British Open, which starts Thursday on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Autos
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
American driver Herta has McLaren test with eye on F1 future
Colton Herta took his biggest leap yet in his attempt to return an American to a seat in Formula One when the 22-year-old IndyCar driver finished two days of testing with McLaren on Tuesday over the Portuguese circuit at Portminao.