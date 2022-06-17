Airline changes livery as passengers link it to Russian invasion symbol

This photo shows an airplane of Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo June 15, 2022. The carrier is changing the design on its tail from the letter "Z," which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks. (Kyodo News via AP) This photo shows an airplane of Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo June 15, 2022. The carrier is changing the design on its tail from the letter "Z," which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks. (Kyodo News via AP)

