AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship

Pedro Sandoval, who was stolen as a baby during Argentina's bloody dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 and grew up with a different identity, shows a photograph of his biological mother, Liliana Fontana, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2023. Sandoval's parents are among the 30,000 missing persons counted by humanitarian organizations. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Pedro Sandoval, who was stolen as a baby during Argentina's bloody dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 and grew up with a different identity, shows a photograph of his biological mother, Liliana Fontana, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2023. Sandoval's parents are among the 30,000 missing persons counted by humanitarian organizations. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Tamara Lich transformed from spokeswoman to symbol of 'Freedom Convoy' movement

To her fans, Tamara Lich is a proud Canadian and a lioness of the movement behind the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. To the Crown, she is a nefarious actor who deliberately helped lead blockades that tormented residents and pushed the country to a state of national emergency. For that she faces multiple charges and is scheduled to face her first day in court on Tuesday.

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social