Age to buy cigarettes in England should rise every year, review says
The legal age of sale for cigarettes in England should be raised by one year every year until eventually no one can buy tobacco products, a government-commissioned review said on Thursday.
Progressively increasing the minimum age from 18 was one of 15 recommendations in a review ordered by health minister Sajid Javid to help meet a target to be "smokefree" by 2030. Smokefree is defined as 5% smoking prevalence or less in England.
Other interventions included the promotion of vapes as a "swap to stop" tool to help people quit smoking, and a tobacco license for retailers to limit availability.
The government will now publish its own plan.
Last year, New Zealand announced plans to ban future generations from ever purchasing cigarettes with people aged 14 and under in 2027 not being allowed to buy cigarettes in the country in their lifetime.
Britain, facing the rising cost of a publicly funded healthcare service, has in recent years sought to intervene on various public health matters including reducing sugar in drinks.
But some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party resent such moves as interfering in individuals' personal choices. The Conservative government recently delayed a policy to tackle obesity, calling into question how far it would go on such measures during a cost of living crisis.
Government data showed tobacco taxes raised 10.28 billion pounds ($12.88 billion) for the public purse in 2021/2022.
SMOKEFREE TARGET
Javid described smoking as "the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death" and acknowledged that smoking rates were not falling fast enough. He said the government would undertake work looking at vaping as a substitute for smoking.
There are an estimated 6 million smokers in England and the minimum age for the legal purchase of tobacco in England, Scotland and Wales was last raised in 2007 from 16 to 18 years.
"Without immediate and sustained action, England will miss the smokefree target by many years and most likely decades," said the head of the review, Javed Khan, a former CEO of children's charity Barnardo's.
Jefferies analysts, in a note ahead of the announcement, said aggressive measures would hit those tobacco companies still focused on cigarettes, naming Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco
Those with a growing reliance on vaping, including British American Tobacco and Philip Morris, could benefit.
Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at British American Tobacco, welcomed the focus on vaping but warned that age increases could have unintended consequences.
"The obvious one is that you simply drive purchases into the black market, and create an illicit trade environment," he said.
Imperial Brands welcomed the focus on vaping and said it would contribute to the consultation process.
Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman, Additional reporting from Yadarisa Shabong, editing by Alistair Smout and Toby Chopra.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
There weren't a lot of laughs, but U.S. President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office: 'I think you need to start yelling at people.'
Trudeau to meet with Biden, Google chief on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas
It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States. Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
New details emerge on how a convicted murderer in U.S. managed to escape and later kill a family of 5
New details have emerged revealing how convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped a prisoner bus in Texas and what he did before killing a family of five, police say.
'Caravan of death': Destroyed buildings in Mariupol reveal human cost of war
The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol — a gruesome effort that one official described as an 'endless caravan of death.'
Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers
A University of Calgary analysis of over 6 million tweets and retweets -- and where they originate from -- has found that Canada is being targeted by foreign powers trying to influence public opinion here.
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
Canada
-
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
-
Six 'anomalies' found in Pine Creek, Man. may potentially be unmarked graves: First Nation
Another First Nation in Manitoba says a ground search has revealed six anomalies that could potentially be unmarked graves.
-
Trudeau to meet with Biden, Google chief on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas
It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States. Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
World
-
'Caravan of death': Destroyed buildings in Mariupol reveal human cost of war
The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol — a gruesome effort that one official described as an 'endless caravan of death.'
-
New details emerge on how a convicted murderer in U.S. managed to escape and later kill a family of 5
New details have emerged revealing how convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped a prisoner bus in Texas and what he did before killing a family of five, police say.
-
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
-
Age to buy cigarettes in England should rise every year, review says
The legal age of sale for cigarettes in England should be raised by one year every year until eventually no one can buy tobacco products, a government-commissioned review said on Thursday.
-
Key city's fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine
Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region.
-
Sri Lanka president's brother quits Parliament amid crisis
Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Sri Lanka's president and the country's former finance minister, said he resigned from Parliament on Thursday, amid mounting criticism of his alleged role in dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in memory.
Politics
-
Trudeau nominates chief legal officer at House of Commons to be next privacy commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated accomplished lawyer Philippe Dufresne to be the next federal privacy commissioner.
-
Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at airports
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Health
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
-
New COVID-19 vaccine may be option for U.S. troops who cite religious concerns
A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win U.S. approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.
-
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
-
Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers
A University of Calgary analysis of over 6 million tweets and retweets -- and where they originate from -- has found that Canada is being targeted by foreign powers trying to influence public opinion here.
Entertainment
-
'She's going to be a household name': Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.
Canadian actress Iman Vellani stars as Ms. Marvel in Disney's new, history-making television series of the same name.
-
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
There weren't a lot of laughs, but U.S. President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office: 'I think you need to start yelling at people.'
-
Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account
Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Business
-
Bank of Canada set to outline financial system risks and vulnerabilities as inflation weighs
The Bank of Canada will outline what it sees as the key vulnerabilities and risks to Canada's financial system later this morning.
-
How being infected with COVID-19 may impact your performance at work
A small Canadian study suggests that individuals who contact COVID-19 may experience cognitive failures that impact their performance at work, even after recovering from the initial illness.
-
Asian shares fall as oil lingers above US$120, yen sinks
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday as investors watched for fresh signs of inflation and crude oil prices hovered above US$122 a barrel, adding to price pressures.
Lifestyle
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
-
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
Sports
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
-
Celtics beat back Warriors, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.