Aftershocks rattle U.S. northeast after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits region

Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the U.S. Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
It was the third largest earthquake recorded in the area in the last five decades and the strongest in New Jersey in more than 240 years, the USGS said. The rare quake was felt by millions of people across hundreds of miles, disrupting work and school life and jolting nerves momentarily before an early spring day seemed to return to normal.
In a region unaccustomed to earthquakes, stunned residents across large swaths of the Northeast described initially thinking of a passing tractor trailer or freight train before realizing it was something more. With authorities reporting little or no damage, and minimal travel disruptions, people soon resumed their everyday lives.
“At first I thought it was a big truck driving down a nearby road or the oil burner shaking inside my house,” said Jeanne Evola, who described her whole house shaking in Franklin Square on Long Island.
She ran outside as the quake intensified. She found her neighbors describing the same rattling, realizing they had experienced an earthquake in a suburb about 20 miles east of New York City.
The New York Police Department said there were no damages or injuries reported.
“New Yorkers should go about their normal day,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a news briefing later Friday.
There have been at least 11 aftershocks since the quake, the latest a 4.0 magnitude recorded southwest of Gladstone, 20 minutes from the epicenter, at 5:59 p.m., according to USGS.
USGS said the initial earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. The New York City Fire Department said the department received reports of shaking buildings about 10:30 a.m.
“We are responding to calls and evaluating structural stability,” the department said in a statement. “There are no major incidents at this time.”
In some parts of the New York City area, startled residents spilled out from tenements and row houses onto the sidewalks in front of their buildings in the minutes after the shaking stopped.
“Everything started vibrating then I felt the building shake,” said David Rodriguez, a resident of Hoboken, New Jersey. “I thought it was a large truck outside until everything started swaying. But it had that sound of something swaying from side to side.”
The X account for the Empire State Building posted: “I AM FINE.”
Commuters ride the subway as normal after an earthquake hit in the morning on Friday, April 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Long after the quake subsided, residents were startled anew by loud emergency alerts on their mobile phones. At 11:46 a.m. came another alert, this one warning of potential aftershocks. Addressing the delay, a city emergency management official called an earthquake “a no notice event” and said authorities had to confirm the information they were receiving.
“New Yorkers are not accustomed to having earthquakes in our state,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters. “Everyone should continue to take this seriously.”
NYC Department of Buildings Commissioner James Oddo asked for the “cooperation” of construction professionals for reports of damage to the city’s 1.1 million buildings.
In New Jersey’s Hunterdon County, where Lebanon Township is located, there were no reports of injuries or evacuations in the area around the epicenter, according to county officials.
The Board of County Commissioners said a damage assessment was underway and officials were beginning to receive reports of structural issues in buildings.
Three neighboring homes in Newark, New Jersey, were evacuated after residents reported structural damage, according to the city’s public safety director.
No injuries were reported but firefighters responded to calls about structural damage in the three buildings, more than 30 miles from where the quake originated, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Ten families – 25 adults and three children – were relocated, he said.
All Newark city buildings were closed. Fragé said the city was inspecting buildings for damage and power outages.
In New Jersey’s Essex County, the quake is believed to have caused a water main break, according to the Office of Emergency Management of the Township of Montclair.
In Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Police Department received more than 200 calls “in a very short period of 20 minutes” after the quake, Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said. The calls overloaded the system.
“We were able to get our call base back down within 30 minutes,” Bethel said.
More than 23 million people felt “light shaking,” which is felt by most people and can cause cars to rock noticeably and cause a sensation like a truck striking a building, according to the USGS.
About 9,000 people felt “strong shaking,” which is described by the USGS as “felt by all” and can move heavy furniture and cause slight damage. This would occur closest to the epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey. And nearly 300,000 people felt “moderate shaking,” which could be strong enough to break windows or cause dishes to fall.
Reed Whitmont, who lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn, was sitting in bed inside his old apartment building when everything started shaking. Then the cat bolted.
“It went on for about a minute, then I stuck my head out the window and all the neighbors were shouting and asking each other if they felt that too. Good quality New York moment.”
In Jersey City, New Jersey, Kristina Fiore was sitting at her desk in her apartment when her building shook for a few seconds.
In video from inside the home, objects rattled as a cat runs away. “It’s okay. It’s an earthquake!: Fiore is heard saying. At first Fiore thought there was an explosion at a nearby metal recycling plant, but the shaking got stronger. “I said out loud, ‘It’s an earthquake’ because I could tell that my 5-year-old was worried about what was happening. Also my cats were really freaking out. They were scared and confused for like an hour after the quake.”
At the Boonton Coffee Co. shop in Boonton, New Jersey, a video shared on social media showed customers running out of the store in confusion when the building started shaking. Some people are heard panicking. Others continued ordering with their barista.
The light shaking would be unlikely to cause damage, per initial data indications from the USGS. Initial reports indicated a 4.8 magnitude quake, but that was revised to 4.7 before being adjusted back to 4.8. This could change again as more data is reviewed.
The epicenter was just northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, less than 50 miles west of New York City, according to the USGS.
The light quake was shallow, just below the surface at 5 km depth, which made it easier for residents in affected areas to feel the shaking. Initial reports indicate shaking was widely felt in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.
The USGS said a number of factors influenced the amount of places where the quake was felt, including the geology of the region itself.
A screen shows an emergency alert in New York City area, Friday, April. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP / Yuki Iwamura)
The earthquake was on the extreme end of what the USGS considers a shallow earthquake: 0 to 70 km deep. The energy released by an earthquake is blunted by distance, so a shallower quake of the same magnitude as a deeper one will produce much more intense shaking at the surface.
The rocks that make up the Earth’s crust and mantle in the eastern U.S. are much older, denser and harder – compressed by time – than they are in the West, according to the USGS. This makes them more efficient conduits of the seismic energy released by an earthquake, allowing it to travel in a more potent form over longer distances.
Buildings are also older in the Northeast and may not be designed to the latest earthquake code, the USGS said. This is particularly a concern for shorter buildings like houses. Earthquakes tend to shake in a faster back-and-forth motion in the East compared to the West, which puts smaller buildings more at risk for damage, the USGS noted.
The earthquake affected some air and train travel in the Northeast.
Flights to the New York Kennedy, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Newark airports were initially held, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The air traffic control tower at Newark Liberty airport was being evacuated, a controller said in a radio transmission after the earthquake, meaning flights were being held while controllers moved to an alternate location.
”Nobody’s going to go anywhere for the time being,” a controller said over the radio frequency.
The runways were in the process of being inspected for damage.
At noon the FAA reported a ground stop remained in effect at Newark, and the controllers were relocating back to the tower.
Amtrak reported train service was slowed after the earthquake so track inspections could be performed.
“As of 3:30 PM ET, All inspections have been completed and service has been restored to normal speed. Residual delays should be expected,” Amtrak posted on X.
This story has been updated with additional information.
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the U.S. Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was interrogated by prosecutors for five hours Friday as authorities investigate whether she illegally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches and jewelry.
A fire at independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office on Friday was intentionally set, according to local fire officials.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met the leader of a strike by thousands of junior doctors on Thursday and said that the government is open to talks about its contentious push to sharply increase medical school admissions.
An international campaign to ban surrogacy received a strong endorsement Friday from the Vatican, with a top official calling for a broad-based alliance to stop the 'commercialization of life.'
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
Canada is wrapping up its Haiti evacuation efforts, with a third and final flight set to depart from the Caribbean country on Sunday.
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Around the world each year, tens of millions of people are told they have cancer, and millions die from the disease. Now, a report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, the number of people with cancer could rise 77 per cent.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
A 1938 comic featuring Superman's first appearance sold for US$6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was awarded a giant stock bonus on top of his more-than-a-million-dollar salary last year, despite overseeing a company that has been plagued by chronic losses and safety problems.
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work in an economy bogged down by high interest rates.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.
Canada opened the women's world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Thursday.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Filling the tank is already putting a major squeeze on drivers’ finances in Metro Vancouver, and now experts are warning that gas prices could climb as high as $2.30 per litre by mid-April.
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Fire crews responded to the scene of blaze at an under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake on Friday evening.
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
A new inter-city bus service is up and running in Edmonton.
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
Police are investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Ryan Turgeon, 39, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges against two complainants.
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
Police in Victoria say officers seized thousands of suspected opioid pills and $48,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the B.C. capital region.
On Friday, for the first time in almost four years, students once again filled the halls of Victoria High School.
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
The mother and daughter duo, Helen Ackerland and Mary Hayward of Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.