World

    • A woman clutching an infant is found in the rubble of Ukraine building after Russian drone strike

    Share
    Kyiv, Ukraine -

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defenses after a Russian drone strike destroyed an apartment block in the southern port city of Odesa and killed at least 11 people. Officials on Sunday said the bodies of a boy — and a young woman clutching an infant — were pulled from Saturday's rubble.

    “The mother tried to cover the 8-month-old child with her own (body). She tried to save them. They were found in a firm embrace,” said a Telegram post published on the interior ministry's official channel. Separately, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said the other child was 10.

    On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said another baby was among those killed after falling debris from an Iranian-made drone hit the building — one of eight Russian drones reported by officials. Later that day, Zelenskyy said a second child aged two had also died.

    “Delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as air defense to protect our people, unfortunately result in such losses,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    More people may still be trapped, the Odesa branch of Ukraine's main emergency service said on Facebook. Kiper said rescue workers continued to comb through the site.

    Elsewhere in Ukraine, regional authorities reported that a 58-year-old man died under rubble after Russian forces overnight shelled his village in the southern Kherson province. Another civilian man, 38, was killed in a Russian artillery strike in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, local Gov. Ivan Fedorov said.

    On Sunday afternoon, Donetsk regional Gov. Vadim Filashkin said a Russian airstrike on the eastern town of Kurakhove wounded 16 people and damaged 15 high-rise apartment blocks.

    REPORTS OF EXPLOSIONS AT AN OIL DEPOT IN CRIMEA

    In Russian-occupied Crimea, loud explosions were heard near an oil depot in the early hours Sunday, according to a local pro-Kyiv Telegram news channel. Kremlin-installed officials in the territory said a nearby stretch of highway was closed for about eight hours.

    Videos shared with pro-Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind showed explosions lighting up the sky, followed by booms. The channel said they were taken by residents near Feodosia, a coastal town in northeastern Crimea. It was not immediately possible to verify the circumstances in which the videos were shot.

    An anti-Russian, Crimean Tatar-led underground group claimed that the blasts destroyed a pipeline, causing “colossal” damage.

    The group, Atesh — which means “fire” in Crimean Tatar — did not directly claim responsibility for the strike and said it had learned about its consequences from informers among Russian-appointed officials. Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately acknowledge the claims.

    Traffic was halted early Sunday along a four-lane Russian federal highway near Feodosia, according to an adviser to Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader. The Telegram post by Oleg Kryuchkov gave no reasons for the move.

    More than eight hours later, Crimea's local transport minister reported that traffic had partially resumed. A bridge that connects Crimea to Russian territory was also closed to traffic for about two hours early Sunday

    Russia’s defense ministry did not comment on the reports but claimed that 38 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight into Sunday over the peninsula.

    CHINA'S UKRAINE ENVOY HOLDS TALKS IN MOSCOW

    In Moscow, China’s special envoy on Ukraine held talks on Saturday evening with senior Russian diplomats in the first leg of a European trip that will also take him to Brussels, Poland, Germany and France, Chinese and Russian state media reported.

    China’s foreign ministry said Special Representative Li Hui and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin agreed that negotiations are the only way to end the fighting in Ukraine.

    Li’s trip, the second since May, comes as Kyiv seeks Beijing’s participation in peace talks that Switzerland is trying to organize. China claims it is neutral in Russia’s war on Ukraine but maintains close ties with Moscow, with frequent state visits and joint military drills.

    On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was time to start discussing a cease-fire between Moscow and Kyiv, claiming that “both sides have now reached the limits of the results they can achieve through war.”

    Speaking at a news conference, Fidan said that such a move would not mean recognizing Russia's occupation of parts of Ukraine.

    “We believe that it is time to separate the issues of recognition of the occupation and sovereignty from the cease-fire issue,” he said.

    Kozlowska reported from London. Associated Press writers Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan and Cinar Kiper in Antalya, Turkey contributed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Canada sanctions more Russians over Navalny death

    Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The eyes have it: The intriguing history of kohl

      The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.

    • A fusion of eras, cultures and styles hits Paris Fashion Week runways

      On a rain-soaked Saturday at Paris Fashion Week, the luxury world saw a spectacle of contrasts, where the audacious spirit of punk melded with historical elegance. Displays blurred the lines between rebellion and refinement, presenting collections that navigated through time — evoking medieval serfs with a modern twist and embracing minimalist aesthetics reminiscent of the 1990s.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News