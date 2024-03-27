World

    • A man has been arrested for randomly assaulting a young woman on a New York City street

    People walk past the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo / Peter Morgan) People walk past the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo / Peter Morgan)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    A man has been arrested for randomly assaulting a young woman who was walking down a New York City street earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

    The arrest comes after several videos went viral on social media showing women describing being suddenly hit by a stranger on a Manhattan sidewalk in recent weeks, though the NYPD wouldn't say if the arrest was related to one of those incidents.

    The 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault on a 23-year-old woman in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Monday morning, police said. Details for the suspect’s attorney were not immediately available, and his lawyer in two pending cases in Manhattan did not immediately respond to an email message Wednesday.

    The woman told police she was walking near West 16th Street and 7th Avenue when an unknown person hit her in the head and knocked her to the ground, injuring the left side of her face.

    One of the videos that has racked up millions of views on social media in recent days shows a popular TikTok user in the same location on Monday describing being assaulted while walking down the sidewalk looking at her phone.

    The same day, another popular TikTok user, describing herself as a student at the nearby Parsons School of Design, uploaded a video saying she was punched in the face after leaving class, also while looking at her phone texting.

    When asked if the suspect was being investigated for similar assaults, the NYPD said only that “the investigation remains ongoing.”

    In one of the suspect’s prior cases, court records show he is accused of assaulting someone at the corner of West 17th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 20 2023, and another person on West 17th Street a little over a month later. In both cases, the victims took photos of their attacker, which police allege both showed the same suspect.

    Records show he pleaded not guilty to all charges in both pending Manhattan cases. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News