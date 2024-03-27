World

    • A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people

    A coach lies overturned on its side at the scene of an accident on the A9, near Schkeuditz, Germany, Wednesday March 27. 2024. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) A coach lies overturned on its side at the scene of an accident on the A9, near Schkeuditz, Germany, Wednesday March 27. 2024. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)
    BERLIN -

    At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.

    The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m. and the road was closed in both directions.

    It wasn't immediately clear why the bus, which was operated by Flixbus and en route from Berlin to Zurich, came off the road. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.

    Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told n-tv television that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead.”

    Flixbus said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board, German news agency dpa reported. The company said it was working closely with local authorities and rescue services and would do everything to clear up the cause of the accident quickly.

    The A9 is a major north-south route that links Berlin with Munich. The scene of the accident was just north of a highway interchange at Schkeuditz, next to the Leipzig/Halle airport.

