3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social