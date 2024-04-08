2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe

The path of totality stretched from Mexico, through Texas and all the way up to Gander, N.L.

Large crowds of eclipse-watchers gathered across Ontario and Atlantic Canada on this once in a generation event, as schools either closed or ended early so students could witness the eclipse.

According to astronomer Veronika Dornan of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., the event would feel like a "multi-sensory" event as both the light and even temperature would change as the sun is blocked out by the moon.

Astronomy professor Paul Delany also explained how the "the sun will be literally extinguished" during the celestial event and that it would even affect some wildlife.