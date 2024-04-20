World

    • 2 Japanese navy helicopters carrying 8 crew believed crashed in Pacific, Defense Ministry says

    In this June 26, 2019, photo, two SH-60K anti-submarine helicopters stand by on the flight deck of Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183). (AP Photo/Emily Wang) In this June 26, 2019, photo, two SH-60K anti-submarine helicopters stand by on the flight deck of Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183). (AP Photo/Emily Wang)
    TOKYO -

    Two Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force helicopters were believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during night-time training, Japan's defence minister said.

    The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.

    One of the eight crewmembers was recovered from the waters, but his or her condition was unknown. The Officials were still searching for the other seven.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately known, Kihara said.

