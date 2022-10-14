15-year-old fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A subway train pulls into a station in New York, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A subway train pulls into a station in New York, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social