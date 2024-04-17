World

    • 10 detained in large-scale raid in Germany targeting human smuggling gang that exploits visa permits

    Police officers stand near a building that is being searched in Solingen, Germany, Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP) Police officers stand near a building that is being searched in Solingen, Germany, Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP)
    Share
    BERLIN -

    German authorities conducted a large-scale raid against an international human smuggling gang early Wednesday, police said in a statement.

    More than 1,000 police officers searched dozens of homes, stores and offices across western and southern Germany and detained 10 suspects, including two lawyers.

    A total of 38 suspected gang members, as well as 147 other people who allegedly paid to be smuggled by it, are being investigated, German news agency dpa reported. The two lawyers, 42 and 46 years old and from the Cologne area, are the main suspects, federal police in nearby Sankt Augustin said. The names of the suspects were not given, in line with German privacy rules.

    The suspects are accused of having illegally taken advantage of special German immigration rules reserved for skilled foreign workers to obtain residency permits for around 350 mostly Chinese nationals -- who don't meet the needed criteria -- in exchange for hundreds of thousands of euros (dollars).

    Through their law firms, the two main suspects are said to have recruited wealthy foreign nationals for smuggling -- mainly from China but also from Arab countries. Police said clients paid the law firms from 30,000 to 350,000 euros for illegal help with visas.

    The suspected lawyers and their helpers allegedly used the money to set up fake companies, finance alleged residences and falsify alleged wage payments, keeping "not inconsiderable amounts" to enrich themselves, dpa reported.

    The false residence permits were obtained from immigration offices in the western towns of Kerpen and Solingen, as well as Rhine-Erft and Dueren counties. One of the ten detained suspects is an city employee from Dueren, who was allegedly bribed to participate in the scam, dpa said.

    Raids were carried out in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria, Hamburg and Berlin where police seized assets and collected evidence.

    "So far, extensive evidence and not inconsiderable assets have been secured, including around 210,000 euros in cash," the authorities said.

    German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser thanked police and prosecutors for the "massive strike against international organized migrant smuggling."

    "In the fight against smuggling gangs, we need precisely this high level of investigative pressure and this consistent crackdown," the minister added. "We will continue this tough approach against organized migrant smuggling."

    The investigation focused on North Rhine-Westphalia, where the 10 suspects were detained.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archaeological site in southwest France.

    U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle

    The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News