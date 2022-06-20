1 of 4 who escaped U.S. federal prison satellite camp surrenders

1 of 4 who escaped U.S. federal prison satellite camp surrenders

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw. Federal officials say four inmates have escaped from a federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP) This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw. Federal officials say four inmates have escaped from a federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social