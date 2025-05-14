ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Yesterday was a terrible day’: Lac du Bonnet wildfire leaves cottages, homes destroyed

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Reeve Loren Schinkel joins us to talk about the latest on wildfire conditions and emergency efforts in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.


















