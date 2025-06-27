ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain unbeaten with 36-23 win over Edmonton Elks

Published

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) stretches out for the touchdown during first half CFL action against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.