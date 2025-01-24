ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

The Forks unveils warming hut designs from around the world

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The warming huts are bringing colour, creativity and conversation to The Forks.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.