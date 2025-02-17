ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Skrlik bests Sturmay 6-5 in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Published

Alberta skip Kayla Skrlik calls a shot during Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Team Canada in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.