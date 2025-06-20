ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Polar bear at Assiniboine Park Zoo dies at age 30

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Agee, a polar bear who has been living at Assiniboine Park Zoo since 2022, has died at age 30.


















