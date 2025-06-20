ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Memorial for Jason Schreyer to be held Friday

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Jason Schreyer is pictured at an election night victory party at Charlee’s Restaurant and Lounge in Winnipeg, Man. on Oct. 22, 2014. (File/CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.