ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba’s premier’s social media post violates election law, Manitoba Tories allege

By The Canadian Press

Published

Obby Khan speaks to reporters after being sworn in as a member of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.