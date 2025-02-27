ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba becomes first province to join national pharmacare program with $219M deal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.