INTERACTIVE: Inside one of Manitoba’s greatest natural disasters

By Danton Unger

Published

70 years since the 'Great Flood of 1950' It's been 70 years since the 'Great Flood of 1950' in Manitoba. The disaster still holds a prominent place in the province's history.


















