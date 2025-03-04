ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

IN PICTURES: Looking back at the 1966 blizzard that buried the province

By Danton Unger

Published

Manitobans dig their way out after one of the biggest snowstorms in history hits the province on March 4, 1966. (Gary Robson)


















