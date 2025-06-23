Creativity with a backhoe clears fallen rocks from tourist-destination tunnel

Workers are shown clearing rocks from a tunnel on Caddy Lake in Manitoba on Wednesday June 18, 2025 in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. A well-known cavelike tunnel that attracts boaters to eastern Manitoba has reopened, thanks to some ingenuity involving a backhoe, a grappling bucket, and a crew removing fallen rock from a tight, gorge-like opening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba government (Mandatory Credit)