ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Creativity with a backhoe clears fallen rocks from tourist-destination tunnel

Published

Workers are shown clearing rocks from a tunnel on Caddy Lake in Manitoba on Wednesday June 18, 2025 in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. A well-known cavelike tunnel that attracts boaters to eastern Manitoba has reopened, thanks to some ingenuity involving a backhoe, a grappling bucket, and a crew removing fallen rock from a tight, gorge-like opening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba government (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.