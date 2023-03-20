How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
Our story on the life and death of Ben Teague began with a tip.
In the summer of 2022, I received a phone call suggesting that I learn more about a lawsuit filed by a family who lived in Oakville. Greg and Susan Teague’s 17-year-old son Ben had died during a team bonding event in September 2019.
The Teagues had filed a $1-million wrongful death lawsuit against the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club, the team’s coaches, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the YMCA camp where Ben had died. No media had reported on their claim.
Supplied photo of Ben Teague playing for the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club.
Over the past year, since reporting on a scandal about an alleged sexual assault involving Team Canada junior hockey players, a day doesn’t go by without someone emailing or sending me a direct message on Twitter that usually begins, “You should look into…”
There are so many suggestions, we have to carefully choose the stories in which we make an investment of time and resources.
I obtained the Teague’s 12-page statement of claim, filed on Jan. 26, 2022. It detailed how Ben and his teammates had allegedly been drinking alcohol at a team-supervised event and that Ben had died after going into medical distress during the middle of the night.
The claim states that "had the individual Defendants acted appropriately and sought medical attention when it was obvious, or ought to have been obvious, that Ben was in need of same he would not have died that morning… The Plaintiffs further plead that had the individual Defendants properly monitored the players and prevented them from consuming alcohol that Ben would not have died that morning."
The statement also detailed the Teagues’ attempts to make the Rangers team and its coaches accountable. It said the Teagues filed a complaint with the Ontario Hockey Federation, the association that has oversight of hockey leagues in the province. The OHF did not respond, so the Teagues emailed again two months later.
The OHF responded the same day, telling the Teagues their case was being investigated by Crawford & Co., an insurance company. The Teagues allege no one has followed up with them since then.
In a statement of defence, the Rangers, their coaches, and the OMHA argued that player codes of conduct "precluded the underage players from drinking alcohol. The [Oakville Rangers] had Zero Tolerance for alcohol consumption. All players, including Benjamin, were aware that they were not permitted to bring alcohol to the event and were not to consume alcoholic beverages while in attendance at the event."
The defendants also argued that the coaches "provided reasonable and appropriate supervision to the players, taking into consideration the age and experience of the players. The players were 16 and 17 years old."
Susan and Greg Teague have been searching for answers since their 17-year-old son Ben died while at a team retreat in 2019 (W5)
Reporting on the death of children is difficult, obviously. Instead of going to the Teagues directly, I reached out to their lawyer and asked whether he would ask the family to meet with me, on their terms, in a place of their choosing.
We agreed to meet in their backyard so I could hear their story. There would be no reporting unless we all agreed to move forward. The initial terms were simple. It was up to the Teagues to sleep on it and speak with their other children before deciding whether they wanted to work with us.
I took notes during our meeting.
"I’d like to put out a bulletin in a newspaper telling parents, 'Do not trust these people,'" Greg Teague told me. "We have advanced so much as a society. But in hockey, there is still drinking and naked hazing. Twenty years ago it was all out in the open and people said, 'Well, that’s just hockey.' Now, it still happens but it’s hidden. They could have prevented this if they had just properly supervised these kids. They had no right to take these kids on an overnight trip and not watch them."
"I want those coaches to say they are sorry," Susan Teague said. "I need them to be held accountable. I want my son’s reputation back. These teams and leagues say they have rules that are followed, that there is zero tolerance for alcohol consumption by minors. Well, in this case, there have been no consequences. The OHF told us that it was investigating. How is it possible coaches under investigation are still coaching and that there are no consequences for players drinking under age? Within a week of Ben’s funeral, the team turned the page and was planning a trip to California."
Susan explained that when it became clear to her that Ben’s death was not being properly investigated by the OHF or the police, she began her own investigation. She began inviting Ben’s teammates and their parents to her home to find out what had happened at the camp.
The Teagues were told that in September 2018, during a team building event at the camp in Ben's first year with the Rangers, Ben was one of the rookie players who was directed by the team's senior players to strip naked and try to avoid being "tagged."
Ben was the last player caught and for that, won rookie of the year on the team, according to Ben’s mom, Susan. She says she was told this by Rangers coach Mark Moro.
"Our story is a story about hockey culture because what we have been told time and time again is that team bonding is something that takes place through shared secrets," Susan told me. "After Ben’s death we had a number of boys tell us, 'What happens on the team stays on the team.'"
The mother of one of Ben's teammates told her that during the Rangers' team building event at the same YMCA camp in 2018, her son passed out and collapsed in the woods. The mother says she never brought it up with the coaches.
"I think she worried her son would lose ice time," Susan said.
The Teagues say that they are determined to find justice and accountability.
I’ve talked with several lawyers not involved with this case about the Teagues' decision to go public with their story. The lawyers tell me that the family in sharing their story has given up some of its leverage.
"In a case like this, one of the ways you can maximize the amount you get in a settlement is by agreeing to sign a non-disclosure agreement so the defendants can avoid public scrutiny and pressure and more questions about other cases that might have come up over the years," one of the lawyers told me. "I suppose the family decided that telling their story would help them in some way, and that it is in the public good to make sure the public knows about stories like this."
'Our story is a story about hockey culture because what we have been told time and time again is that team bonding is something that takes place through shared secrets,' Susan Teague told W5.
Watch 'What Happened to Ben' in our video player at the top of this article, or on CTV W5's official YouTube channel
MORE NEWS FROM W5
-
W5 Investigates
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent endrun around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is forcing MPs to debate and then vote on a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Injuries reported at Halifax-area high school following weapons complaint; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say there are injuries related to a weapons complaint at a school in Bedford, N.S.
Donald Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | 6 still missing after Old Montreal fire; Mayor to address media
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
opinion | Biden's Canada visit is long overdue, expert says
Questions abound as to why U.S. President Biden is only now making the visit to Canada, more than two years into his presidency.
Canada's among central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
The world's happiest countries for 2023
The 2023 World Happiness Report identifies the happiest nations, those at the very bottom of the happiness scale and everything in between, plus the factors that tend to lead to greater happiness.
Canada
-
Injuries reported at Halifax-area high school following weapons complaint; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say there are injuries related to a weapons complaint at a school in Bedford, N.S.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | 6 still missing after Old Montreal fire; Mayor to address media
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
opinion
opinion | Biden's Canada visit is long overdue, expert says
Questions abound as to why U.S. President Biden is only now making the visit to Canada, more than two years into his presidency.
-
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
World
-
Russian President Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit
President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. But it wasn't a snub.
-
Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland. Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval.
-
Thailand dissolves Parliament ahead of May elections
Thailand's Parliament was dissolved Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election that poses an opportunity to lessen the military's influence in politics.
-
Former Australian soldier to be charged with Afghan's murder
Police on Monday charged the first Australian veteran for an alleged murder in Afghanistan three years after a war crime investigation found that 19 Australian special forces soldiers could face charges for illegal conduct during the conflict.
-
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
-
China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent endrun around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is forcing MPs to debate and then vote on a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
-
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Younger Canadians' views of our country and its institutions getting progressively worse: Nanos survey
Canadians' satisfaction with our country continues to decline, especially when it comes to perceptions of our political institutions, according to a new national survey by Nanos Research. And younger Canadians have the bleakest view of the nation out of all age groups.
Health
-
Donald Trump silent on abortion as '24 campaign pushes forward
No elected Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights in the U.S. than Donald Trump, but in the early days of the 2024 presidential contest, no Republican has worked harder to avoid the issue than the former president.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
-
Higher cancer rates found in U.S. military pilots, ground crews
A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among U.S. military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's satellites are muddling UFO sighting statistics, researchers say
A slight increase in UFO sightings in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic years may not be because of the pandemic itself, but because of Elon Musk’s new internet satellites, researchers found.
-
Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features by leaving a trail of 'breadcrumbs.'
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
Entertainment
-
'Songs are the close-up': Why Disney tunes differ in movies and musicals
Composer Alan Menken explains how special it was to write songs for Disney animated movies and to now help adapt the songs for the stage.
-
Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy
A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington's Kennedy Center to present comedy icon Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
-
Jason Ritter admits his late father John Ritter helped him land first acting job
Jason Ritter, the son of the late beloved sitcom icon John Ritter, isn't afraid to admit his dad helped him land his first acting gig.
Business
-
Canada's among central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.
-
How did these companies survive the pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic pivot?
Many companies that emerged to manufacture and procure PPE in the early days of the pandemic have gone bust. But others with pre-existing product lines before pivoting to pandemic-related products have since managed to switch back, as supply lines and demand factors recovered and stabilized.
-
Global stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover
Global stock markets sank Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes.
Lifestyle
-
The world's happiest countries for 2023
The 2023 World Happiness Report identifies the happiest nations, those at the very bottom of the happiness scale and everything in between, plus the factors that tend to lead to greater happiness.
-
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring 'professional bear huggers'
Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for 'professional bear huggers' with an adorable job listing posted on Facebook.
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
Sports
-
March Madness: Sweet 16 matchups are set after wild weekend
March Madness is heading to the Sweet 16 without a handful of top teams. Two No. 1 seeds, Kansas and Purdue, No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Virginia are all gone -- and gone with them are millions of busted brackets.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.