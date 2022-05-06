Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary “Dogs in Distress.” She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, Quebec.
A dog sledding company accused of gassing dogs to death has been raided by police and its most recent owner has quit. XP Mi-Loup, a well-known dog sledding operation in Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, Quebec was featured in a February W5 investigation into the dog sledding industry across Canada.
Quebec police would not say what they found in their raid of XP Mi-Loup, but former owner Tanya Fournier Veilleux says police interviewed people who worked on the property, including herself. No charges have been laid.
Veilleux says she was “shocked” by the photos in the W5 documentary of a large box attached to a container of welding gas, allegedly used to kill sled dogs. There were also images of a freezer next door, filled with dead puppies and a few adult dogs. The allegations surfaced in February 2020, before Veilleux took over the operation.
“It was not real for me [for someone] to do that to dogs,” she said.
Veilleux says she confronted her current business partners Antoine Simard and Elizabeth Leclerc, who owned the company back in 2020.
“I went to see them to tell them that it was true and I was going to quit,” Veilleux explains. “And I told them that I had zero respect, whatsoever. And [Antoine] told me that he didn't care about me not respecting him. And if I go, he doesn't care.”
W5 tried to call Antoine Simard and Elizabeth Leclerc but after multiple attempts, nobody at XP Mi-Loup would answer the phone and the company’s voicemail inbox was full. W5 briefly spoke with Elizabeth Leclerc on the phone during its investigation. She hung up when pressed about allegations of gassing dogs.
After trying for a year-and-a-half to make her business work with more than 80 dogs and puppies, Veilleux says she has realized it’s not feasible for them to run a large sled dog kennel and give the animals the proper care they need. She says the company has since shut down and she has left the dog sledding industry.
Former XP Mi-Loup owner Tanya Fournier Veilleux with one of her sled dogs (W5, supplied photo)
After XP Mi-Loup closed, animal activist Fern Levitt, who secretly went on the grounds and photographed the alleged gas chamber and freezer, stepped in to help. She says all of the sled dogs from the now-defunct company have been adopted.
(Supplied photos)
Some of the sled dogs adopted out to families after XP Mi-Loup shut down (Supplied photo)
The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is in charge of investigating allegations of animal abuse in Quebec. There are 85 sled dog kennels operating with more than 15 dogs in that province. The ministry says since 2013 it has carried out 645 inspections and found 105 operators to be non-compliant with its dog sled rules. Of those non-compliant cases, 69 were issued offence reports and two cases were sent to court for a judge to decide whether the animals should be kept by the owners.
One former musher, the main driver and caretaker of the dogs, who asked to remain anonymous, told W5 he sent a complaint to the ministry about the alleged gassing of dogs at XP Mi-Loup back in 2020. When W5 asked the ministry if there had ever been any investigations, fines or measures taken against XP Mi-Loup or anyone at the property, the ministry refused to comment, citing confidentiality.
W5 also sent the ministry photos of the alleged homemade gas chamber and the welding gas attached to it. The ministry said it could not determine if this gassing method was permissible without more information, but did write in an e-mail “when an animal is euthanized, its owner, the person having custody of it or the person performing the euthanasia of the animal must ensure that the circumstances surrounding the act as well as the method used are not cruel and that they minimize pain and anxiety in the animal.”
Quebec’s Veterinary Association was more pointed when it saw the pictures. The association says this welding gas is “unacceptable for dogs… this type of euthanasia is considered too painful.”
MORE NEWS FROM W5
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported several people had died. The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Canada
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
World
-
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported several people had died. The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site.
-
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
Delivering good cheer -- and 5 gallons of ketchup -- Jill Biden thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania as a check against Russian aggression for their service, as she began a four-day trip to Europe to see first hand the refugee crisis caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine warns more shelling amid Russia's Victory Day
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Officials from Ukraine's national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day celebrations.
-
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
-
Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison
A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.
-
Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament
Sri Lankan police used tear gas and a water cannon on Friday to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Health
-
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.
-
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
-
'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge
California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation's most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state's vast network of providers and advocacy groups.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
-
A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra's upbeat, melodic entry for this month's Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman's mother.
-
Complainant to continue testimony at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
Business
-
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
Stocks are falling on Friday, but they're swinging sharply as Wall Street struggles with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
Sports
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
-
Giro d'Italia: Van der Poel in pink after winning opener on debut
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday and claimed the race's first maglia rosa on his debut in the Italian grand Tour.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.