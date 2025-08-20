ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver Island

Randy Bachman’s guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo

By Todd Coyne

Published

CTV National News: Lost and found Jordan Cunningham has the story of how Canadian musician Randy Bachman found his stolen guitar 45 years later.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.