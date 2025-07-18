ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver Island

Mother of girl with rare disease says ‘nightmare is over’ after B.C. restores funding

By The Canadian Press

Published

Charleigh Pollock and her mother Jari Fales. Charleigh’s parents have been told her expensive treatment for a rare neurological disease will no longer be funded by the B.C. government.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.