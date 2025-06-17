ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C.’s biggest wildfire classified as ‘being held’ thanks to recent rain

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Martin Lake fire burning northwest of Tatla Lake, B.C. is seen in this handout image on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.