Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Lankinen to five-year extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, January 11, 2025.The Canucks have signed Lankinen to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$4.5 million, the club announced Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















