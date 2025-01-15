ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Investigation into why some B.C. kids are being denied full-time education launched by Ombudsperson

By Shannon Paterson

Published

Complaints from parents who say their children with special need are being denied access to full-time education are now being investigated by the Ombudsperson.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.