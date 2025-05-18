ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Protesters opposed to agency-ordered cull at B.C. ostrich farm prepare for long-term stay

By The Canadian Press

Published

A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms is displayed at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2024. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens