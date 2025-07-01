ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. reports offer ‘road map’ for repatriation of Indigenous items, remains

By The Canadian Press

Published

A blessing and reawaken ceremony for the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole carved by the late Louie Snow after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum during a ceremony in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.