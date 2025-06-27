B.C. billionaire Ruby Liu gets keys to first retail store once owned by The Bay

Billionaire Ruby Liu, centre, poses with her staff while holding a set of keys to a former Hudson's Bay-owned Saks off 5th department store during a "handover ceremony" at Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall that she owns, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Liu was granted court approval this week to take over leases for three Hudson's Bay properties in malls she owns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck