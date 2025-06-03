ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Alaska Highway reopened after nearby wildfire forced closure near Fort Nelson, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Published

A wildfire burning northeast of Summit Lake, B.C. is seen in this handout image on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.