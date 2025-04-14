ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Raptors upbeat about 2025-26 season after just one rebuilding year

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) speaks to the media at the season-ending press conference in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.