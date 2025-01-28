ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Poeltl, Barnes lead Raptors past Pelicans 113-104 for Toronto's first 4-game win streak since 2023

By Ian Harrison, The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) battles with New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) for control of the ball during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.