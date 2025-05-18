ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies to suit up for in Game 7 against Panthers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, right, defends the goal against Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies (23) during the second period in Game 6 on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.