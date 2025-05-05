ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Leafs, Panthers open Round 2 of NHL playoffs tonight in Toronto

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (left) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with John Tavares (91) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, May 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.